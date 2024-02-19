Gaza is an Image of the Future

For months now Israel has waged a brutal bombing campaign against Gaza. With state of the art technology, the IDF uses algorithms to generate a seemingly unending list of potential targets with a low filter for collateral damage resulting the highest rate of civilian casualties of any war of this century.

In the face of political backlash and large protests, Western governments have doubled down on their unwavering support of the Israeli state and their war. But why exactly do western governments continue to support such a deeply unpopular war? What is their material interest in the advanced weaponry and surveillance tools of the Israeli state?