South China Sea Drama Unfolds

A Political Play?

by CGTN / May 18th, 2024

A Filipino civilian convoy called “Atin Ito” claims to have breached China’s blockade around the Huangyan Dao, also known as Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea. The convoy reportedly aimed to resupply Filipino fishermen but stopped 50 nautical miles from the shoal. The Philippine Coast Guard and Navy monitored the mission. What are the real goals behind it? Are the fishermen being exploited, and are there other forces at play? Join us as we uncover the real story behind this high-stakes maritime drama.

China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is an international media organization launched by CCTV on December 31, 2016. Read other articles by CGTN, or visit CGTN's website.

