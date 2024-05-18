New Caledonians Demand Complete Independence from France

The latest violent anti-French protests by New Caledonians seeking independence from France show clearly that it is time France respected the right of self-determination of the Kanak people of New Caledonia.

Africa Awakens provides in-depth knowledge, research and experience from an African perspective. If you are seeking more than a casual understanding of Africa, the target audience is those of African descent worldwide, foreign diplomats and policy-makers interested in Africa and last anyone interested in a detailed understanding of Africa. Read other articles by Africa Awakens