Investigating Corruption
by Allen Forrest / November 20th, 2022
Consider: “Hunter Biden probe launched by GOP: Joe Biden ‘lied’ to Americans”
Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan hold a press conference announcing the investigation of Hunter Biden.
