The Kathryn Casey Story

by Allen Forrest / August 2nd, 2022

A graphic representation of a story transcribed via parts of a revelatory interview, “How the Banker Run Foundations are Shaping the World,” with Norman Todd, chief investigator in 1953 for the Special Committee on Tax Exempt Foundations.




Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen, or visit Allen's website.

This article was posted on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at 8:48am and is filed under Cartoon, Conspiracy, Finance, Militarism, Tax.