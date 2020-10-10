Protect the Headwaters! Wet’suwet’en Resist Coastal Gaslink

Our headwaters are under attack. Our way of life is at risk. Coastal Gaslink is weeks away from test drilling beneath Wedzin Kwa — the river that feeds all of Wet’suwet’en territory and gives life to our nation.

We continue to reoccupy our territories — to prepare our foods, to hold our ceremonies, to teach our children what it means to be Wet’suwet’en.

We have to protect ourselves. We have to protect what we have at all costs.

We need your support now more than ever.

A message from Sleydo, Molly Wickham, spokesperson for the Gidimt’en Checkpoint.