Ineffable, yet Highly Electric

All you need is love,

it has been said

a time, or two, or three

dozen thousand trillions

and a quarter

raised

to the eleventh degree

with an exponential cherry

added on top

where life is sweetest.

The reason it has to be

repeated so often

is because a poem, a song,

or even a symphony –

complete with flashing lights

and firecrackers

bursting in the sky –

still cannot come close

to capturing the essence

of the purest emotion.

Thank God

I can finally feel it

as both a fire and a flood.

It doesn’t even matter

if I mix my metaphors

because with this truth

words will never be enough.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.