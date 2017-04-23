Ineffable, yet Highly Electric

All you need is love,
it has been said
a time, or two, or three
dozen thousand trillions
and a quarter
raised
to the eleventh degree
with an exponential cherry
added on top
where life is sweetest.
The reason it has to be
repeated so often
is because a poem, a song,
or even a symphony –
complete with flashing lights
and firecrackers
bursting in the sky –
still cannot come close
to capturing the essence
of the purest emotion.
Thank God
I can finally feel it
as both a fire and a flood.
It doesn’t even matter
if I mix my metaphors
because with this truth
words will never be enough.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com.
