Before the ascension

(Walking near Houston without shopping)

Stepping into the flock

waving wings

in all directions

above the whining

whiskers of a lonely cat

waiting for a snack

with the neighbors’ pat

on the head

before the sun

sets

Flowing from the soil

wafting wind

in all directions

above the burning

earth trees and grass

surrender to artifice

with the light that

fell past all the steeples

chased by the sun

into the waves

that wash

that wash

that wash

the feet

the hands

both here

and in other lands.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..