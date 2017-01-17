All Mops and Brooms

Fragile, delicate, quite a bit confused

and more than a little tipsy.

She side-steps, accidently,

into the cobblestoned gutter.

Shaking her tired head

at her own clumsiness.

Whilst setting pretty teardrops

free in the process.

Which surprizes her somewhat,

for she had not been aware

that her rampant feelings

had liquidized into the physical realm.

It’s but a half a mile walk home

through the bottom end of Cheapside.

She cringes and tightens her fists

inside the pockets of her shabby coat

and chuckles bitterly at the word ‘Home’

as it neons mockingly through her mind.

She has only sixpence, three matches,

a pencilled likeness of his shadow

and the clothes she’s stood up in… left.

Eighteen immeasurable months later

and she still cannot drink away

nor escape or move on from

that Bastard memory of him

closing the door upon her for the last time.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.