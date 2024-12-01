Trump Heads for War Against Some Nations, Alienation Against Others

U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump is heading America towards very hot wars against China, Russia, and Iran, and for rather cold wars against Mexico, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The difference from Biden-Harris is unclear with regard to the hot wars — Trump has picked a team who overall are as neoconservative as the existing team — but is clearly turning America’s colonies and former colonies (the group that collectively together is commonly refered to as ‘allies’) hostile, because of Trump’s demands regarding tariffs and regarding immigration.

For example, on November 28, CNN headlined “Mexico’s president denies Trump’s claim that she agreed to shut down the US-Mexico border,” and reported that though Trump had said on November 27, that he:

Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!

Sheinbaum promptly responded that same day,

In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights. … Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they arrive at the border. We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.

So: Trump had lied. And Mexico’s President went public about it, because for her not to have done so would have elicited contempt from Mexico’s own voters, who would have been outraged at Trump’s dictatorial position regarding their country. So, Sheinbaum was doing what she had to do.

Trump’s dictatorial attitude toward other countries contrasts with Biden’s, which (like Obama’s) had been entirely private — far more ‘diplomatic’ and dishonest (not like Trump’s, playing to only the stupidest of his own voters, his “voting base”, without the sugar-coating of hypocrisy that’s popularly called “liberalism”).

This replay of The Trump Show could get even lower ratings by foreign countries than his first Administration did.

For example, yesterday, on November 30, Trump appointed his brother-in-law, who is a major Trump campaign donor, Charles Kushner, a convicted felon, to be America’s next Ambassador to France. Irrespective of anything else, this appointment will be negatively viewed by, and perceived as an insult to, the French people, and will therefore make even harder than would otherwise have been the case, for Trump to win his way with the French Government.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump will be even worse a President than Biden-Harris, or Obama-Biden, or Bush-Cheney, were, but only that the billionaires who have placed Trump into office, and who are approving his nominees for federal offices, take a more simplistic approach toward their governing, than do the Democratic Party’s billionaires. Whereas the latter group rely far more upon deception-about-deception — or “hypocrisy” — in order to rule, the former group rely more upon brute force, as “Might makes right” dictatorships typically do. The American tradition, ever since whatever democracy there was in America, became ended here, and America became a Two-Party dictatorship by the billionaires, in 1968 — consisting 100% of representatives of billionaires occupying the U.S. White House — has been, in both Parties, ‘justified’ by ideological fraud, instead of by “Might makes right” rule.

The best example of this brute-force ethic on display by our rulers, was on 24 July 2020, when Tesla corporation’s founder, Elon Musk, tweeted back in response to a tweet from “Armani” which criticized “the U.S. government organizing a coup against Evo Morales in Bolivia so you could obtain the lithium there.” Musk replied “We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it.” That’s Trump’s style, too. Naturally, Musk donated at least $118,557,604 to Trump’s campaign. He was the second-largest: the big three were Timothy Mellon $150,000,000; Musk’s Space x $118,557,604; and Miriam Adelson’s Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research $100,000,000. The fourth-biggest was only $21,256,643, but all of the major donors to his campaign have fascist if not outright racist-fascist-imperialistic agendas; and, so, that is what Trump actually represents (just click onto each one of those big-three donors, to find what Trump’s real commitments are), and it is what foreign countries will be dealing with in his second term.

Like I said, the Democratic Party’s billionaires aren’t any better. According to opensecrets, no individual who was responsible for having donated $100 million or more to Kamala Harris’s campaign is publicly known, but “Future Forward USA Action” is listed for $136,459,651. According to InfluenceWatch, in 2023, “several nonprofit organizations managed by billionaire and foreign national Hansjorg Wyss had donated roughly $475 million to several left-leaning nonprofit organizations,” and the affiliated Future Forward PAC (FF PAC) “has been criticized by the left-leaning Center for Responsive Politics for being funded by ‘dark money.’2’,” so that there is a possibility for individual billionaires to have gotten control of the White House on the Democratic Party side if Trump had lost. It’s not that one Party is controlled by billionaires and the other isn’t. So, the problem in today’s America isn’t only that individual billionaires, even foreign ones such as Wyss (who has relocated to Wyoming), control this Government far more than the mere voters (who become fooled by them) do, but that the very idea (touted in their propaganda) that a multi-Party Government is more democratic than a single-Party one is, is false if all of the major Parties are controlled by the billionaires, which is the case in this country — and is so now in the transition to Trump2 just as it has been ever since at least 1980. So, the only way to rectify such a situation would be a Second American Revolution. Nothing short of that will have any possibility to succeed.

Since the disappointment that will set in — not only within the United States but globally — regarding Trump’s second term, will almost certainly be even more intense than has been the case regarding the other American Presidents so far this Century, the likelihood of success for a Second American Revolution will probably be significantly higher than it has ever been before, but it will need to be appropriately organized in order for it to have a chance to succeed, against the billionaires and their agencies, who control this country now. It needs to be done, and it needs to be done right — like the First American Revolution was.