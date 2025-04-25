COVID Kindergarten

by Allen Forrest / April 25th, 2025

Findings In this systematic review of 36 studies from 11 countries, school closures and social lockdown during the first COVID-19 wave were associated with adverse mental health symptoms (such as distress and anxiety) and health behaviors (such as higher screen time and lower physical activity) among children and adolescents.

— Russell Viner, Simon Russell, Rosella Saulle, et al. “School Closures During Social Lockdown and Mental Health, Health Behaviors, and Well-being Among Children and Adolescents During the First COVID-19 Wave: A Systematic Review, JAMA Pediatr. 2022;176(4):400-409. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.5840, 18 January 2022,

