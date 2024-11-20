Existence and Isolation

Key Points Virology’s virus model is flawed and lacks scientific backing for its claims about viruses causing disease.

A Farewell to Virology Dr. Mark Bailey’s comprehensive essay, “ A Farewell to Virology ,” is a scathing critique of the virus model and virology as a whole. The expert edition, published in July 2024, presents a compelling case against the scientific community’s claims about viruses causing disease. According to Bailey, the evidence supporting this notion is lacking, and virology has consistently failed to meet its own requirements.

Bailey’s essay is a 67-page refutation of the virus model, which has been condensed into a 19-page Word document for easier consumption.

The essay has been praised for its thoroughness and has been described as a “stellar gem” and a “masterpiece” by experts in the field.

Mark Bailey’s work has been adapted into a 3-part documentary series by Steve Falconer, providing a captivating visual representation of the essay’s findings.

Impact

Bailey’s critique has sparked significant discussion and debate within the scientific community, with some experts labeling it the “medical establishment’s worst nightmare.”

The essay has been shared and discussed on online platforms, including Reddit’s r/Whatsyourtheory, where it has been praised for its thoroughness and critical thinking.

Overall, Mark Bailey’s “A Farewell to Virology” is a groundbreaking work that challenges the conventional wisdom on viruses and disease. Its impact has been significant, sparking important conversations and debates within the scientific community.