The Test Case for Eradication of Life in Gaza

North Gaza has become Israel’s feasibility test for its version of genocide: total eradication of all life. All of Gaza north of the Netzarim Corridor, created by Israel as a barrier between the northern metropolis and the rest of the enclave, is now sealed off from any supplies, and the extinguishers of life are eliminating the remaining population and life forms, as well as all that sustains them.

Prior to October 8, 2023, northern Gaza was home to more than a million Palestinians. As recently as a few weeks ago, it was estimated to have as many as 400,000. Now, the estimates are closer to 100,000, and declining rapidly. Perhaps half of the original population fled to southern Gaza, where between 50,000 to 100,000 of their numbers have died – thousands from Israel anti-civilian weaponry, but mostly from malnutrition, disease, exposure and dehydration, predominantly women and children, especially newborns and infants. That is only among those who left north Gaza, and these are only rough estimates based on conditions and the proliferation of mass graves. The totals for the entire population of Gaza are at least double that number.

But the immediate Israeli objective is to create a wasteland in northern Gaza, where only weeds, insects and small reptiles survive. In Beit Lahia, a single bombing attack killed more than 100 civilians, mostly women and children. More than 100 such attacks took place in northern Gaza in October 2024, one of which eliminated the last remaining hospital, with its entire medical staff killed or taken prisoner. No food or medicine has entered northern Gaza for more than two weeks. Journalists have been assassinated, and few images or news have been received from inside.

Israel may achieve its goal of an empty northern Gaza as soon as the end of November. If so, it will serve as a model for the rest of Gaza, and the larger West Bank, as well. Until now, however, none of this has reduced the effectiveness of Hamas and the rest of the Palestinian resistance, even in northern Gaza. It therefore remains to be seen whether Israel’s Jewish settlers will be able to inherit the land.

In the meantime, Israelis continue to leave Israel, as many as a million or more since October 7, 2023, with long waiting lists for departure. 1300 out of 1700 reservists recently called up refused to report, and more than 100 active soldiers refuse to continue. Casualty rates of soldiers are beyond anything Israel has experienced, thwarting the ground invasion of Lebanon. The Israeli military is saying that it does not have enough soldiers. Trade with Israel has ground to a halt in many sectors, and hundreds of businesses have closed. Israel’s attempt to widen the war by attacking Iran was a near total failure. Its options are dwindling.

How many Israelis will face war crimes tribunals? Palestinians and their allies are compiling lists of murderers with incriminating evidence often placed on social media by the perpetrators themselves. Despite the inaction of most of the world, and the enormous weaponry and wealth placed by the US and a few other countries at the disposal of Israel, it is increasingly doubtful that the Zionist vision will survive any more than the Crusaders, the Nazis, neoconservatives, neoliberals, or any other delusional megalomaniacs and their visions.