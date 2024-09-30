Why Never a Mention of Ukrainian Government Killing Its Ethnic Russian Citizens?

For sure since its 2023 invasion Russia has been taking a horrific amount of Ukrainian lives and causing a vast amount of injuries as most all wars do, however the constant and much longer ongoing killing and injuring during the Ukrainian civil war since the overthrow of the democratically elected Ukrainian government in 2014, has been entirely and utterly unmentioned in the hegemonic media of the West (as witnessed by this writer, who has been following this absence daily in both internet and television).

For example, although the present Ukrainian Government has been shelling Donbas since 2014, killing civilians including children. When Russia evacuates children to safety, hegemonic West media broadcasts and telecasts Ukraine accusing Russia of kidnapping.

One exception to the silence regarding Ukrainians killing their own dissidents was heard during a CBS 60 Minutes segment mainly about the Russian invasion in which a Ukrainian woman was asked what she thought could be done about the secessionists when she answered in a determined sounding voice, “We must kill them!” (One can assume this is not the attitude of the average Ukrainian) [Sorry I was unable to document which episode of 60 Minutes about Ukraine was shown this year]

On the other hand, hegemonic West media reporting has in the case of the now made famous Bucha massacre been affluent in regarding uncorroborated ‘evidence’ of atrocities. Might it be enough to note here that the mayor of Bucha happily announcing the withdrawal of Russian troops made no mention of anything disastrous let alone the atrocities and massacres that were announced by the Ukrainian military four days later and that the Russian call for an immediate Security Council investigation was blocked by the presiding member delegate of Britain.

In April 2022, Russia requested that the Security Council hold a meeting to investigate the Bucha massacre, where Ukrainian civilians were found dead in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv. Russia claimed that the deaths were staged and sought to challenge the narrative presented by Ukraine and other countries. The investigation into the Bucha massacre by the United Nations Security Council, was indeed blocked due to the action of the British delegate.

One can note the lack of motive on the part of the withdrawing Russian military while Ukrainians might well want to see invading Russians further condemned and/or sought to ‘settle scores’ with insufficiently ‘patriotic’ Ukrainians of Russian ethnicity.

CIA-overseen Western Media Has Intentionally Blacked Out All Mention of the U.S. Backed 2014 Ukrainian Neo-Fascist Orchestrated Bloody Overthrow of Ukrainian Democracy, the Ongoing Purge of All Russian Culture and an Immediate War on Ukraine’s Own Ethnic Russian Seceding Citizens that is still ongoing.

The events that led to the violent overthrow of the democratically elected government of the Ukraine began in November 2013 and culminated in February 2014. The core issue was whether Ukraine should strengthen ties with the European Union or maintain closer relations with Russia.

Ukraine was facing a significant decision: to sign a costly association agreement with the European Union, which would have integrated the country more closely with European markets and political institutions, or to accept a financial package from Russia, which included a $15 billion loan and a reduction in gas prices.

However, the association agreement with the European Union came with significant financial and structural reform demands, which were seen as costly and challenging.

On the other hand, Russia’s offer provided immediate economic relief without the stringent requirements of the EU, but despite the better immediate financial deal from Russia, a large segment of the Ukrainian population, particularly in the western part of the country, favored closer ties with the EU. The Ukrainian government’s decision in late November 2013 to suspend the signing of the EU agreement sparked mass protests in Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square).

People’s revolution or coup d’état?

With the active support of the United States and EU member states, preparations for launching and organizing the protests, as well as deploying the media, began long before Viktor Yanukovich’s decision to postpone signing the agreement with the EU. The most notable outlet covering the Euromaidan was an internet channel called Hromadske.tv (Public TV), which received a $50,000 grant from the US Embassy in September 2013. Another $95,000 was added by the Embassy of the Netherlands.

The Coup

A violent overthrow of a democratic government resulting in war, poverty and the rise of the neo-Nazis.

U.S. Senator John McCain went to Ukraine and stood on stage with a known anti-Semitic neo-Nazi. McCain was repeatedly photographed with Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the right wing nationalist party Svoboda.

The West made no effort to hide its interest. Western politicians spoke openly on the Maidan, and EU diplomats attended speeches. Victoria Nuland, an official representative of the US State Department, was not only personally in the Maidan, but also discussed the appointment of the future rulers of Ukraine. She later acknowledged that the US had allocated $5 billion to Ukraine to “promote democracy.”

On February 20, 2014, events entered a decisive stage. In the morning, firearms began to be used on the Maidan, which led to the deaths of both protesters and police officers. Those deaths have never been investigated.

Research conducted by Dr. Ivan Katchanovski on the Maidan “Snipers’ massacre” of February 2014 has shown that the killings of 49 protesters were organized by far right paramilitary groups and allied political parties, not the former government’s Berkut riot police, as claimed by the current Kiev government and repeated by Western media

A study of the February 20, 2014 “Snipers’ massacre” in Kiev, where scores of protesters were killed by shots fired from surrounding buildings, has proved that it was carried out by Western-backed opposition groups.The research found that the Berkut special police force, which was loyal to the Ukrainian government, was not responsible, contrary to the narrative which was created by the post-Maidan coup government in Kiev, and consequently accepted by Western governments and media.

Ivan Katchanovski, a teacher of political science at the University of Ottawa, studied eyewitness reports, estimates of ballistic trajectories, 30 gigabytes of security forces’ radio intercepts, 5,000 photos and 1,500 videos and broadcast recordings of the protesters’ deaths.

Katchanovski in his study, called ‘The “Snipers’ Massacre” on the Maidan in Ukraine,’ wrote:

“This academic investigation concludes that the massacre was a false flag operation, which was rationally planned and carried out with a goal of the overthrow of the government and seizure of power.

I found various evidence proving the involvement of an alliance of the far right organizations, specifically the Right Sector and Svoboda, and oligarchic parties, such as Fatherland. Concealed shooters and spotters were located in at least 20 Maidan-controlled buildings or areas.

The deaths of 49 protesters on February 20 have been attributed by Kiev’s current government to the Berkut special police force, loyal to then Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych’s government. Western governments and media, which have represented the massacre and the Maidan protests as a democratic, peaceful mass —protest movement and a revolution led by pro-Western parties,”

Night of February 21-22: Euromaidan activists occupy government buildings and the parliament.

22 February 2014, 12:29pm: The head of the Verkhovna Rada, Vladimir Rybak, is removed from office.

12:34pm: Alexander Turchinov is elected as chairman in his place.

5:11pm: The resolution ‘On the self-removal of the president of Ukraine from the exercise of constitutional powers’ is adopted.

23 February 2014, 12:36pm: A resolution is passed to assign the duties of the president to the chair of the Verkhovna Rada.

Though the deadline stipulated in the agreement for amending the constitution had not yet been reached, the EU recognized as legitimate the appointment of the chair of the Verkhovna Rada to be the acting president of Ukraine.

(February 2014, Kiev Maidan Snipers: Western-Backed Opposition’s False Flag? Study By Sputnik, January 2015)

Officially, the war in the Donbass began on April 13, 2014, when Acting President Turchinov announced the launch of an “antiterrorist operation,” following the Donetsk People’s Republic’s declaration of independence on April 7. The Lugansk People’s Republic declared independence on April 27.

Meanwhile, people living in the pro-Russian southeastern regions of Ukraine simply organized protests at the weekend, hoping the new government would listen to them. Unlike their opponents, the 30 protesters who were burned alive in the Trade Unions Building in Odessa were not armed. It all came to light in The Masks of the Revolution – a French documentary by Canal+ that the Ukrainian Embassy demanded be banned in Europe.

On May 9, 2014, Ukrainian tanks entered Mariupol city center, where unarmed people were marching in celebration of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War.

This writer was amazed to find over a hundred videos on YouTube on the subject of Ukrainian Nazis, most all of which appear well documented.

E.g., ‘Leaked Pics Show Ukrainian Soldiers Wearing Nazi Symbols In France;’ ‘Germany expelled seven Ukrainian troops for wearing Nazi symbols.’

A Concluding Synopsis By Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Below is a transcription of highlights of RFKjr’s review of the tragedy in the Ukraine.

“The war is the predictable response of Russia to the neocon project to expand NATO and encircle Russia. The U.S. unilaterally walked away from two intermediate nuclear weapons treaties with Russia and then put nuclear weapons systems in Romania and Poland. This was an extremely hostile act, and the Biden White House repeatedly spurned Russia’s offers to settle this confrontation peacefully. “The Ukraine war began in 2014 when US agencies overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine and installed a hand-picked pro-Western government that launched a deadly civil war against ethnic Russians in Ukraine. In 2019, America walked away from a peace treaty, the Minsk Agreement, that had been negotiated between Ukraine and Russia and the European nations. In April 2022, we wanted the war. President Biden sent [then UK prime minister] Boris Johnson to Ukraine to force President [Volodymyr] Zelensky to tear up a peace agreement that he and the Russians had already signed, and the Russians were already withdrawing troops.” “That peace agreement,” Kennedy added, “would have brought peace to the region and allowed Donbass to remain part of Ukraine.” Biden’s “objective in the war is regime change in Russia.” “His Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin…explained that the purpose of the war was to exhaust the Russian army and degrade its capacity to fight fighting anywhere else in the world.” “These objectives had nothing to do with what they were telling Americans about protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty. Ukraine is a victim in this war and it’s a victim of the West…We’ve squandered the flower of Ukrainian youth, as many as 600,000 Ukrainian kids, and over 100,000 Russian kids, all of whom we should be mourning.… Ukraine’s infrastructure has been destroyed…The war has been a disaster for our country, too. We’ve squandered nearly US$200 billion already that was badly needed in our communities.”