I Love My Country but…

This writer recalls back in the mid 80s when I took myself a vacation to Club Med in Martinique. It was discount time, June, so I could afford the week of fun. When I arrived at the facility, man it was a lot hotter than Elmont, Long Island. They placed me in a cottage with a roommate, nice guy from the Philly area, a bit younger than my 35 years. The first night we both were bushed from the trip and the heat. I lay in my bed with the bug net surrounding me. I suddenly realized that the place had no AC, just windows with slots… enough to let ALL the mosquitoes in. Having an enlarged prostate meant at least two or three trips to the john. My initial piss trip allowed me to see who my enemies were- mosquitoes, at least three or four humongous ones, awaited me by the toilet.

The next morning, after breakfast, I was walking through the grounds when something stung me in my calf. I hobbled to the infirmary to be treated as the lump just grew seemingly like a red cherry. That afternoon I said, “Screw this,” and I checked out immediately. A Mercedes town car picked me up and off I went to the airport. Before that, I called my secretary and arranged to have a taxi pick me up at JFK upon my arrival. A few brief hours later I was hobbling out of the cab and up to my attic apartment. As I entered the hallway, I fell to my knees and literally kissed the carpeted floor. At that moment I vowed to never diss my country again.

Sadly, my love affair with America only lasted until, 16 years later, the Bush-Cheney Cabal orchestrated their phony war on Iraq. From that point on I realized that I will always be in conflict between my love for what this nation should stand for, and the leaders who I cannot stand. Not enough bug nets to keep their evil away from me.