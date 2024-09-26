Israel’s Enforced Disappearance of Palestinian Women from Gaza

by Visualizing Palestine / September 26th, 2024

Our latest visual captures the horrific testimonies of Palestinian women from Gaza who were arbitrarily detained and held incommunicado by Israel for more than 50 days, according to interviews by Amnesty International and the UN. Held hostage under the “Detention of Unlawful Combatants law,” which grants the Israeli military sweeping powers to detain anyone from Gaza without evidence, Palestinians detained from Gaza are being subjected to torture and inhumane treatment, denied access to lawyers, while their location is kept secret from their families.








Visualizing Palestine is the intersection of communication, social sciences, technology, design and urban studies for social justice. Visualizing Palestine uses creative visuals to describe a factual rights-based narrative of Palestine/Israel. Read other articles by Visualizing Palestine, or visit Visualizing Palestine's website.

This article was posted on Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 9:20am and is filed under Crimes against Humanity, Israel, Palestine.