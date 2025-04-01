Everyday in America is April Fool’s Day

The US is a peace-loving country that promotes harmony across the globe and treats other countries with respect.

The US has the greatest respect for international law. It meticulously honors its treaties, and uses the UN to constructively resolve any disputes between nations.

The enormous wealth of the US is shared equitably across its population and is instrumental in keeping the standard of living for all citizens at peak levels.

All US citizens enjoy equal opportunities for a good life, self-improvement and comfort, and a better future for coming generations.

The political leaders of the US are exemplary: intelligent, well-informed elected officials of the highest integrity and concern for the general welfare, lead the nation.

Our success as the greatest experiment in self-government has made democracy in the US a model for the rest of the world.

Elections in the US are free, fair and transparent. The widest possible range of views and opinions are available for a lively national conversation, and choice at the polls.

US citizens are well-informed and actively engaged in determining the policies and direction of the country. Their voice is heard and heeded by their representatives.

Equality and human rights are among the most valued guiding principles. Everyone equally enjoys the benefits of living in the US, regardless of race, creed, or gender.

Media in the US is objective, fair, and balanced, keeping Americans well-informed of all sides of important issues. Every point of view gets equal exposure to the public.

The economic policy of the US is sound, responsible, and responsive to the needs of the citizenry. The US economy is thriving, benefiting everyone.

Corporations play a vital role in keeping Americans healthy, wealthy, and wise. They stoke the engine of economic development and wealth creation.

Good-paying jobs offering satisfying and esteem-building work are in abundance. Employees are rewarded for their high productivity and work ethic.

High-quality, affordable health care by the most successful health care industry in the world, is available to everyone.

The US puts great emphasis on infrastructure, thus works aggressively to repair and renovate its shared assets: roads, bridges, airports, the internet, public transportation.

Research and development is valued and generously funded, keeping America on top of its competitors in the international marketplace.

A solid education is available to everyone, regardless of economic status or class. A smart, educated citizenry keeps the US in the lead internationally.

The regulatory agencies of the US are scrupulous in protecting everyday citizens from the predations of big corporations, keeping our food, water, and air safe and healthful.

The US works diligently at protecting the environment, guarding against pollution and resource depletion.

The US has the best judicial system in the world. Everyone is treated fairly by the courts, promoting justice, and equality before the law.

God is on our side. It’s in the Bible.

Okay … had enough?

Most people in the US remain fooled but the rest of the world is waking up to the fantasy bubble Americans live in. Like George Carlin said, “That’s why they call it the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it.”