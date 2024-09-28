India’s Indigenous Peoples Rise up against Evictions from Tiger Reserves

Adivasis facing eviction from Nagarhole Tiger Reserve protest at the park’s entrance. ©Survival

Adivasi (Indigenous) people have organized mass protests across India to denounce forced evictions from their forests to make way for tiger reserves.

Thousands of people facing eviction from their villages, and some already evicted, joined the protests last week and this week at several of the country’s most famous tiger reserves – including Nagarhole, Udanti-Sitanadi, Kaziranga, Rajaji, and Indravati. Many more protests are planned.

The director of India’s National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) sparked outrage among Indigenous communities in July when letters published after a Right to Information request revealed that he had written to Chief Wildlife Wardens in 19 states urging them to evict more Adivasis from tiger reserves.

Almost 700 Adivasi people from 25 villages protested at the entrance gates of Nagarhole in Karnataka state, one of India’s best-known tiger reserves. Close to 400,000 Adivasis face eviction from tiger reserves across India.

