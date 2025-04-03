WEF Update



According to three Australian university academics: “We argue that, contrary to the WEF prediction, an owner-less future would not be a happy one for individuals. Ownership should thus be preserved as a property concept and we offer an aspiration for it that better supports not just human happiness, but also a more socially just, sustainable, and emancipatory future.”

— Richard Stewart, Michael B. Charles, and John Page, “A future with no individual ownership is not a happy one: Property theory shows why,” ScienceDirect, Volume 152, September 2023.