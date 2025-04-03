WEF Update
by Allen Forrest / April 3rd, 2025
According to three Australian university academics: “We argue that, contrary to the WEF prediction, an owner-less future would not be a happy one for individuals. Ownership should thus be preserved as a property concept and we offer an aspiration for it that better supports not just human happiness, but also a more socially just, sustainable, and emancipatory future.”
— Richard Stewart, Michael B. Charles, and John Page, “A future with no individual ownership is not a happy one: Property theory shows why,” ScienceDirect, Volume 152, September 2023.
Allen Forrest
is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
, or visit Allen's website
.
This article was posted on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025 at 7:48am and is filed under Cartoon, World Economic Forum (WEF).