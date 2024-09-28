Seems Germany is doing whatever it can to descend into increasing irrelevance as a state.
A video was circulated on social media showing German police chasing a boy, said to be 10-years-old, carrying a Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin.
Activists stated that the child had been detained.
The child’s fate or whether he has been released is, at present, unconfirmed.
German Police Chase a 10-year-old Boy with Palestinian Flag in Berlin
