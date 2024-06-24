The Importance of Resisting Zionism

by Richard Medhurst / June 24th, 2024

Independent journalist Richard Medhurst explains why and how to resist Zionism. Filmed in Blackburn at Saint Paul’s Methodist Church on June 13, 2024.

Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist and political commentator born in Damascus, Syria. British citizen, fluent in English, Arabic, French and German. Medhurst hosts regular live broadcasts discussing history, US politics, international relations and the Middle East, rooted in an anti-imperialist viewpoint. Read other articles by Richard, or visit Richard's website.

This article was posted on Monday, June 24th, 2024 at 2:44pm and is filed under History, Israel, Palestine, Resistance, Terrorism (state and retail), Video, Zionism.