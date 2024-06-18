Genocide in Gaza, AGI, Age of Hebrew Bible

Gulshan Khan, photojournalist in Johannesburg, reports: “What we are seeing in Palestine today is a hundred thousand times worse than what we experienced in South Africa.”

Facebook . com (Aljazeera English): 63 Journalists Have Been Killed in Palestine–56 of them in Gaza, since October 7, 2023–short video–June 13, 2024

*****

“Israel, the establishment of Israel is based on the erasure of historical Palestine, on the depopulation of Palestinian towns and villages, and the imposing of a new geography in a new urban system, a new transport system, a new meaning, a new set of names, new maps on top of that area. And that is a huge construction project.”

“When you grow up in Israel, the entire education system is priming you to become part of a national project of erasure and dispossession. There are things that you simply are not told, and you understand that state ideology requires a certain narrative and requires certain epistemic erasure, meaning the erasure of history, erasure of people, erasure of the truth that you actually see in front of your eyes.”

Facebook . com: British Israeli architect, Professor Eyal Weizman, shares his experience and knowledge in forensic architecture–short video–June 13, 2024

*****

Imagine a woman knocking on your door in Bath, England, saying that your house is her house because the Romans occupied England in the 5th century, so anyone of Roman descent can make a historic claim to their land. Zionist Israeli Jews have made the same claims on the land in Palestine.

Facebook . com: (video) 1 min, 21 sec–June 12, 2024

*****

*****

Shlomo Sand, The Invention of the Land of Israel

*****

Narrow AI (Artificial Intelligence) is what we have now. AGI is when AI attains the ability to learn, understand, and perform. Technocrats believe this will be the achievement of Singularity–what they are ultimately trying to achieve.

*****