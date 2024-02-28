An Approach to Mitigate Poverty and Racism

Papers advancing critical race theory (CRT) had brought to light the historical intersection of race, society, and law. They also documented the benefits of Whites at the expense, suffering and death of most minorities. However, most conservatives and all right-of-center politicians denied that systemic racism exists. On top of that, the mainstream opinion was that everybody, who wants to work hard, has an opportunity to do well.

But now things started to change in almost all socio-economic areas. Articles appeared describing the statistics on a wide range of inequalities for Blacks and Latinos when compared to the majority of Whites and Asians. The focus was on insufficient healthcare, lower earnings, and lack of leadership, coupled with appeals to somehow rectify these shortcomings. On a more encouraging note, images of successful Blacks appeared on magazine covers, Hispanics and Blacks were now more often featured in national ads, streaming companies offered movies related to political and socio-economic concerns of Blacks, and universities established new administrative positions for equity programs. Millions of dollars were donated to historically black colleges, talks about reparations resurfaced, and government officials called for some reforms in crucial areas. In general, Blacks welcomed the renewed awareness of the plight of poor minorities and appreciated the outpouring of some financial support as well as talks about possible reforms.

However, in order to achieve any substantial and lasting changes in the key areas of education, healthcare, housing, nutrition, and equal opportunities, it is necessary to go beyond lists of demands, sporadic financial support, insightful essays, and helpful local programs. Specifically, serious joint efforts of government, industry and minority communities have to tackle the prevailing problems from the bottom up, ie, family-by-family, village-by-village, town-by-town, city-by-city, and state-by-state. Government has to provide the financial support with strict regulations concerning schooling, healthcare, and nutrition. Service and manufacturing industries have to set up shops and provide training programs leading to decent jobs in low-income areas. Most importantly, and quite challenging, are the required contributions from poor people and communities of color. Clearly, massive assistance from influential Black national leaders is necessary.

To get started, it would be imperative to follow the recommendations of courageous Black celebrities, calling for sound family structures and a demand to refrain from involvement with drugs while seeking help for addictions, and pursuing education as a top priority.

The prevailing problem is that awareness of past and present wrongdoings, the empty suggestions for reforms, and the flight of banks, markets and companies have largely immobilized minorities and their leaders alike. They seem to feel the only thing to do right now is to just wait for beneficial changes to arrive.

However, such changes will not occur if the third element of the three-pronged approach to greatly reduce racial and class inequities is not fully in place. Without nationwide collaboration of poor minorities, governmental and industrial efforts may generate at best a few local success stories. They may only last for a little while, implying that future statistics concerning the evidence of ingrained inequality and racism will be very much the same as today. The obvious reasons are that without the collaboration of individuals, families and groups in poor communities, financial resources will be squandered, schools will decay, and shops will be closed. Unfortunately, not making demands towards significant changes in poor families and communities is safe and politically correct; thus, inadvertently prolonging forever the miseries of today.

The rational for a serious three-pronged approach is that it will reduce inequality and discrimination, which will result in significant social-economic gains. To assure success, public spending has to be sufficient and controlled; private investments have to be secure and profitable; and participation of minorities has to be honest and diligent. Nevertheless, three forces may torpedo lasting success of this comprehensive joint plan. An unwillingness of industry and/or the poor to participate rigorously. A lack of public support, typically achieved via manufactured consent. The massive absorption of financial resources by the military and the national security apparatus, while pushing for the goal of global dominance, overrides the support for basic domestic needs.

A Cabinet-level branch, with representatives from government, industry and poor minorities, has to be established in order to liberate financial resources and secure a unified drive to implement and maintain the suggested reforms.