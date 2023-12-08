Justice and Sovereignty: the Dispute over the Essequibo Strip
by Venezuelanalysis / December 8th, 2023
The unsolved border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana sparked renewed tensions in recent weeks. The two governments have engaged in a war of words, military presence has increased, as well as fears of US intervention.
The following infographic recaps the main chapters of the longstanding controversy over the resource-rich Essequibo Strip.
