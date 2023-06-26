NYC Drag Marchers: “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children!”

So… participants in NYC’s June 23 “Drag March” chanted:

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children!”

I get it that, for some of those marchers, this was a tragically failed attempt at “satire” in response to (accurately) being called groomers.

For others, it was a legitimate, unabashed threat.

As I asked in an earlier post:

Why is drag so over-represented in Pride events? Crossdressing does not make you gay. The concept of drag is a niche entertainment field yet it dominates Gay Pride festivities as if it has anything to do with L, G, or B.

Why do gay people allow their celebrations to be fronted by men in drag who may or not even be gay and, at most, represent only a minuscule fraction of the LGB community?

Why is drag accepted and celebrated while blackface is shunned?

Why are prepubescent children being taught about sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation?

Why do grown men (or women) want to dance and gyrate half-naked in front of children in the first place?

*****

A few questions in closing:

Does any emotionally stable human being find it acceptable to declare (especially in a public chant), that they are “coming for your children”?

Would you ever want such a person to get anywhere near your child — or any child?

We all know the answer to both questions is a resounding NO.

We also all know that it’s time to step up and speak out in the name of protecting all children.