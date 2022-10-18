“The Real Anthony Fauci” is now a documentary

Watch it free on October 18!

The scariest movie of the Halloween season is here…

From Children’s Heath Defense:

Throughout the pandemic, the truth has always been here.

Organized forces have worked diligently to suppress the truth and misrepresent data. We have seen them consistently demonstrate a real and blatant disregard for true science.

Their continual suppression of truth threatens our democracy, our health, and our freedoms.

Soon, you will have the opportunity to see suppressed evidence, learn of Fauci’s disastrous COVID-19 pandemic response, understand his deep conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry and be a witness to the history of his devastating abuse, torture, and medical experimentation on children and animals.

We’ve partnered with our friends at Jeff Hays Films to transform Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s bestselling book, The Real Anthony Fauci into a compelling documentary that exposes Fauci’s past and present atrocities.

Because the real truth has always been here, you can now see the film, streaming for FREE beginning October 18, 2022!