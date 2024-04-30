URGENT: Don’t Punish Nicaragua for Defending Gaza

We need your help to push out this petition (see below), urging the US Senate to Vote No on S1881 – a bill that will place additional unilateral coercive measures/sanctions on Nicaragua. This Bill moved in the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee after Nicaragua argued at the International Court of Justice to defend the Palestinian people from genocide. We have also just found out that it will no longer pass through the Senate’s Banking Committee, where we would have had an opportunity to slow it down, but go directly to the full Senate for a vote. This could happen very quickly. We need to gather at least 1,000 signers to this petition in the next few days so that it can be delivered to Senators mid week. Please share widely through your networks and social media. Signers do not have to be from the United States – please share internationally.

It is tweetedbhere: https://twitter.com/ SolidarityNica/status/ 1784295271662252276

Thank you for taking urgent action!