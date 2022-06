On June 23, 2022 a protest was held outside the offices of Oakland’s rep, Barbara Lee, as a result of her voting in support of the US providing 40 billion to Ukraine for its ongoing war with Russia. For additional information see this John V. Walsh article published at DV on June 18, 2022. Here is a video of the protest:

