How CNN Makes Fake News about Xinjiang

by CGTN / January 18th, 2020

A cemetery in Xayar, NW #China‘s #Xinjiang #Uygur Autonomous Region, has recently become a bone of international contention. #CNN reported that graveyards in the region were being demolished by authorities, highlighting stories such as that of Aziz Isa Elkun, a Uygur poet now residing in London, who had said he couldn’t find his father’s grave on Google Maps. So a crew from CGTN decided to find out if there was any truth to the CNN report. Click the video to find who’s spinning a #lie for the audience.

China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is an international media organization launched by CCTV on December 31, 2016. Read other articles by CGTN, or visit CGTN's website.

