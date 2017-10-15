Natural Reflection of Your Palms

This is my breath,

the same as yours,

the same as dust, the same as ash

when it all comes to an end,

but held deeply within

steady lungs

that long for truth

while we’re still here.

This is my flesh,

the same as yours,

the same as tissue, the same as sinew,

but without

fiber optic connections as of now;

and never will be,

so don’t dare try me

with temptations

toward such so-called system upgrades.

This is my blood,

the same as yours,

the same as a river, the same as the ocean

where we all swam

before the expansion

of our evolution

was set into forward motion.

These are my hands,

the same as yours,

the same as caring, the same as giving,

the same as taking, the same as wanting,

the same as needing to hold

everything that is loved

firmly within their grasp.

