Still I walk

through stray strands

of a spider’s web

hanging in the woods.

The silk is smooth

upon my skin,

easily slipping away

with one swipe of a hand

that remains ever open

to the practice

of keeping all slates clean.

I do not fear

the sting from a bite

because my soul

was prepared for life’s poison

before its accompanying flesh

took a first breath

on this earth.

Inoculated in the womb

with an antidote

of fresh air;

and so now

even if the sky

happens to be polluted,

I am still thankful

for each inhalation

because I have seen the vision

of what happens

when oxygen alone

is no longer enough

to keep lungs

from collapsing.

There are children dancing today

in the wreckage

of Chernobyl’s carnage.

The will to survive

is fundamentally strong

in our species.

There are butterflies perched

on the tip

of a nuclear warhead.

When wings flutter,

the course of history

is altered forever.

The theory of chaos

sings sweetly

at the speed of light

with sounds that breach

the barriers of conflicted space.

The only problem

left to solve at this point

is how to find

the pathway toward peace;

the equation

of its truth

reaches epiphanies

one step,

one spirit,

one smile

at a time.

“Proliferation of Peace” via YouTube

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.