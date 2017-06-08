Monkeys on Mute

Here is a poem with its eyes cut out,

bound in darkness,

blinded by ignorance,

branded with a mark on its forehead

that would make Cain

toss and turn in his grave

from disbelief.

Here is a chest with a hole in its center,

bled out from the empty cavity,

hollow in the bones,

ribs picked clean

and sold to the vultures

that lurk greedily

with lust dancing

through their wicked little thoughts

of carnage.

Here is a song that haunts my soul,

just released,

spun fifty times on repeat

to reflect Revelation

as silenced ghosts from the past

materialize on the scene anew,

weeping and wailing

along with the sounds of devastation

while they linger

to cast aspersions

on all of the love

that went so wrong.

Here is a tree cracking in its trunk,

swaying in the wind,

snapping as the storm

splinters its spine to shatter

rings of ancient wisdom

that have grown burdened

from too many years

of trying to hold up the weight,

finally toppling at the highest peak

as the crown crashes

to the floor of the forest

with a thud

resounding in reverberations

felt throughout

an empire fallen.

Here is a sign screaming from the sun,

bursting with beams of black light,

boiling the oceans,

burning the fields,

breaching the contract

between heaven and earth,

unseen, unheard, unspoken,

left now to wallow

in the wastelands,

left now to pick up

the pieces

again.

