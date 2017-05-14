Theory of Evolution

Not every step in life

is meant to be smooth;

how else could we grow

and learn along the path?

Not every word from our mouths

can come out perfectly clean;

how else could we be pushed

to expand our language of love?

Not every truth that they claim to have

is quite so self-evident and clear;

how else could these documents breathe

and bring about a more peaceful union?

Not every glimmer in our eyes

is meant to sparkle with the stars;

how else could we seek God

in moments of silent darkness?

Not every song from the birds

can lead to a symphony under the sun;

how else could the hawks soaring the sky

find a feast to keep their wings strong?

Not every moment in time

can be blessed by the divine…

or maybe that’s wrong,

because I swear

that with you by my side

it all seems holy.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.