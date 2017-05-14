Theory of Evolution

Not every step in life
is meant to be smooth;
how else could we grow
and learn along the path?
Not every word from our mouths
can come out perfectly clean;
how else could we be pushed
to expand our language of love?
Not every truth that they claim to have
is quite so self-evident and clear;
how else could these documents breathe
and bring about a more peaceful union?
Not every glimmer in our eyes
is meant to sparkle with the stars;
how else could we seek God
in moments of silent darkness?
Not every song from the birds
can lead to a symphony under the sun;
how else could the hawks soaring the sky
find a feast to keep their wings strong?
Not every moment in time
can be blessed by the divine…
or maybe that’s wrong,
because I swear
that with you by my side
it all seems holy.