Prometheus Should Have Doubled Down for More

Sitting here

where the sky falls,

where the rain pours,

where the gods weep,

where the season shifts,

where the air growls,

where electric wonder

becomes second nature,

I can only smile

as my spine shivers

from a kundalini force

that packs a punch.

Breathe into me

with your sacred whisper

as my bones shake,

as my flesh sighs,

as my blood churns,

as my hope soars,

as my dreams scream,

as my heart opens

to the sound of your voice,

and I will promise

eternity and more

even if I must steal time

straight from the source.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.