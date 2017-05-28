Lava Soothed

Explosive are the sounds of stars

in quick expulsion

Your chaos

creates the loudest ignition

of evolution

Orange and yellow plasma

kissed the mind

of galactic center

You sent shockwaves

from the ripple

swarming outward

Expansive is the birth of language

in signs and numbers

Your higher order

arrives from fury

and all is calm

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.