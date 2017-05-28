Lava Soothed

by Scott Thomas Outlar / May 28th, 2017

Explosive are the sounds of stars
in quick expulsion

Your chaos
creates the loudest ignition
of evolution

Orange and yellow plasma
kissed the mind
of galactic center

You sent shockwaves
from the ripple
swarming outward

Expansive is the birth of language
in signs and numbers

Your higher order
arrives from fury
and all is calm

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.

This article was posted on Sunday, May 28th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.