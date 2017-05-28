Lava Soothed
by Scott Thomas Outlar / May 28th, 2017
Explosive are the sounds of stars
in quick expulsion
Your chaos
creates the loudest ignition
of evolution
Orange and yellow plasma
kissed the mind
of galactic center
You sent shockwaves
from the ripple
swarming outward
Expansive is the birth of language
in signs and numbers
Your higher order
arrives from fury
and all is calm
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
