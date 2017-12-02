While We Weep

We wage these wars

of violence

with promises

of paradise and peace

waiting in the wings

all the while.

How many veils of chaos

must be peeled

away

from the illusion

before a final layer

of truth

will be revealed

at the core

of consciousness?

We drop these bombs

with innocence

in ignorance.

We dig these graves

with tears

in kind.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.