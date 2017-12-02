While We Weep
by Scott Thomas Outlar / February 12th, 2017
We wage these wars
of violence
with promises
of paradise and peace
waiting in the wings
all the while.
How many veils of chaos
must be peeled
away
from the illusion
before a final layer
of truth
will be revealed
at the core
of consciousness?
We drop these bombs
with innocence
in ignorance.
We dig these graves
with tears
in kind.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.
This article was posted on Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.