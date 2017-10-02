Tall Glass, Big Sip

I met one zombie,

two lemmings,

three sheep,

four parrots,

five sold out souls,

six walking dead corpses,

seven lobotomized head cases,

eight cult members,

nine federal bureaucrats,

and ten frothing-at-the-mouth propagandists

on my way to the park

where I was heading

as a way to escape

from the madness of the world

for just a little while,

when all of a sudden

I developed the uncontrollable urge

to guzzle a pint

of red,

fluoridated Kool-Aid

with a serving

of artificial dye

on the side

to take the edge off.

After that, it was all

smiley, happy faces

every step of the way

as far as my eyes could see.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.