Tall Glass, Big Sip

by Scott Thomas Outlar / February 5th, 2017

I met one zombie,
two lemmings,
three sheep,
four parrots,
five sold out souls,
six walking dead corpses,
seven lobotomized head cases,
eight cult members,
nine federal bureaucrats,
and ten frothing-at-the-mouth propagandists
on my way to the park
where I was heading
as a way to escape
from the madness of the world
for just a little while,
when all of a sudden
I developed the uncontrollable urge
to guzzle a pint
of red,
fluoridated Kool-Aid
with a serving
of artificial dye
on the side
to take the edge off.
After that, it was all
smiley, happy faces
every step of the way
as far as my eyes could see.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.

This article was posted on Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.