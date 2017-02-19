Comes the Budding

Don’t open your eyes so soon,

this winter swoon

doesn’t want to let us loose

quite yet.

Red blooms

at the end of your branches

feel soft

on the tips of my fingers.

Careful not

to squeeze too tight

and stunt this growth,

even though

a cold snap

could come calling

at any moment.

I fall in love with the sun

every afternoon anew

when its rhythms of light

pour down through the sky,

splashing with a radiant shine,

sparking the sound

of a symphony

from the choir of birds

that can’t stop singing.

Who can blame them?

When the thoughts start soaring

I find it hard

to shut up

just the same.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.