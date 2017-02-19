Comes the Budding
by Scott Thomas Outlar / February 19th, 2017
Don’t open your eyes so soon,
this winter swoon
doesn’t want to let us loose
quite yet.
Red blooms
at the end of your branches
feel soft
on the tips of my fingers.
Careful not
to squeeze too tight
and stunt this growth,
even though
a cold snap
could come calling
at any moment.
I fall in love with the sun
every afternoon anew
when its rhythms of light
pour down through the sky,
splashing with a radiant shine,
sparking the sound
of a symphony
from the choir of birds
that can’t stop singing.
Who can blame them?
When the thoughts start soaring
I find it hard
to shut up
just the same.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.
