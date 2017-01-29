Reconstruction
by Scott Thomas Outlar / January 29th, 2017
It’s not about the fire
or the spectacle
of this tyrannical system
going up in flames.
It is, as it has always been,
about what comes next
from out of the ashes.
Don’t be distracted
by shiny objects
(or lying media pundits).
The prize
is what gets birthed
in our new image.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
