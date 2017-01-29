Reconstruction

It’s not about the fire

or the spectacle

of this tyrannical system

going up in flames.

It is, as it has always been,

about what comes next

from out of the ashes.

Don’t be distracted

by shiny objects

(or lying media pundits).

The prize

is what gets birthed

in our new image.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.