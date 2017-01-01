Eyes Wide Open

Any American

who just recently

started screaming

about the threat

of tyranny

after Trump

emerged on the scene

must quickly come

face to face

with the harsh truth

that they have arrived

a little late

to the party.

Where in the hell

have you been

for the past eight years?

Where were you

when the IRS

was being used

to target

political opposition

of the Obama administration?

Where were you

when the military

was sent in

to topple Gaddafi’s regime

in Libya

without being authorized

by Congress,

but instead

by some international

NATO decree?

Where were you

when Obama

sent us sliding down

a slippery slope

by becoming the first President

to kill an American citizen

without a trial?

Where were you

when the NSA

was exposed

by Snowden

for spying

on its own people,

not to mention

in every other

corner of the world?

Where were you

when the bombs

started to drop

from drones

all across the Middle East

and Africa,

slaughtering countless

innocent civilians

in countries

we’re supposedly

not even at war with?

Where were you

when the 2012 NDAA bill

was signed into law,

officially classifying

the American homeland

as a battlefield

and thereby setting the stage

for martial law

to be enacted

by the executive branch

at any future moment

it deems fit?

Etcetera. Etcetera. Etcetera.

You aren’t Patriots;

you’re partisan hacks

whose only allegiance

is to the ideology

of the particular

political cult

that you choose to serve.

You don’t care

about the Constitution

or the national sovereignty

of this country;

you just prefer

a brand of authoritarianism

that comes dressed

in a certain shade of blue.

I see you.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.