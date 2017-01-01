Eyes Wide Open

Any American
who just recently
started screaming
about the threat
of tyranny
after Trump
emerged on the scene
must quickly come
face to face
with the harsh truth
that they have arrived
a little late
to the party.
Where in the hell
have you been
for the past eight years?
Where were you
when the IRS
was being used
to target
political opposition
of the Obama administration?
Where were you
when the military
was sent in
to topple Gaddafi’s regime
in Libya
without being authorized
by Congress,
but instead
by some international
NATO decree?
Where were you
when Obama
sent us sliding down
a slippery slope
by becoming the first President
to kill an American citizen
without a trial?
Where were you
when the NSA
was exposed
by Snowden
for spying
on its own people,
not to mention
in every other
corner of the world?
Where were you
when the bombs
started to drop
from drones
all across the Middle East
and Africa,
slaughtering countless
innocent civilians
in countries
we’re supposedly
not even at war with?
Where were you
when the 2012 NDAA bill
was signed into law,
officially classifying
the American homeland
as a battlefield
and thereby setting the stage
for martial law
to be enacted
by the executive branch
at any future moment
it deems fit?
Etcetera. Etcetera. Etcetera.
You aren’t Patriots;
you’re partisan hacks
whose only allegiance
is to the ideology
of the particular
political cult
that you choose to serve.
You don’t care
about the Constitution
or the national sovereignty
of this country;
you just prefer
a brand of authoritarianism
that comes dressed
in a certain shade of blue.
I see you.