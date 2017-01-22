Balance Act

Life is like that sometimes.

It gives and it takes.

Love is like that sometimes.

It’s sweet and it’s sour.

Laughter is like that sometimes.

It comes and it goes.

War is like that sometimes.

It hurts and it heals.

Fire is like that sometimes.

It burns and it cleanses.

Water is like that sometimes.

It flows and it fluxes.

Truth is like that sometimes.

It creates and it destroys.

Music is like that sometimes.

It inspires and it depresses.

Faith is like that sometimes.

It builds up and it tears down.

Life is like that sometimes.

God is like that sometimes.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.