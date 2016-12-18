Oxygen into Energy

Perfection

is the moment

when atoms disperse

and cells

dissipate

into the atmosphere

leaving all

corporeal illusions

behind

Enlightenment

is the vision

of higher order

when vibrations

coalesce

and the spirit

finds rhythm

with a truth

beyond

Happiness

is the flash

of new light

being born

as energy

urges the mind

to relax

and find peace

breathing

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.