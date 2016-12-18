Oxygen into Energy
by Scott Thomas Outlar / December 18th, 2016
Perfection
is the moment
when atoms disperse
and cells
dissipate
into the atmosphere
leaving all
corporeal illusions
behind
Enlightenment
is the vision
of higher order
when vibrations
coalesce
and the spirit
finds rhythm
with a truth
beyond
Happiness
is the flash
of new light
being born
as energy
urges the mind
to relax
and find peace
breathing
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.
This article was posted on Sunday, December 18th, 2016 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.