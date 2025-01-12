Dissident Voice in Temporary Abeyance

With the passing of DV editor Angie Tibbs, the password that she had passed on with her. Currently, the DV host server is making it difficult for DV to publish. DV is caught in a catch 22 courtesy of its server which states that a change of contact be made from the email of the contact. This would be the deceased Angie Tibbs, pointing out the futility and absurdity of strictly sticking to such a stipulation. The need for website security is appreciated, nevertheless, it is hoped that reason will win out and the change of contact will be approved soon.

