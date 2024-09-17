Satisfying Elitists
by Allen Forrest / September 17th, 2024
[E]xposing the constitution for what it really is – a rulebook to protect capitalism for the elites. Written by 55 of the richest white men of early America, and signed by only 39 of them, the constitution is the sacred text of American nationalism. Popular perceptions of it are mired in idolatry, myth, and misinformation – many Americans have opinions on the constitution but have no idea what’s in it.
— Review of We the Elites: Why the US Constitution Serves the Few (Sept. 17 2022) by Robert Ovetz
Allen Forrest
is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
, or visit Allen's website
.
