Satisfying Elitists

[E]xposing the constitution for what it really is – a rulebook to protect capitalism for the elites. Written by 55 of the richest white men of early America, and signed by only 39 of them, the constitution is the sacred text of American nationalism. Popular perceptions of it are mired in idolatry, myth, and misinformation – many Americans have opinions on the constitution but have no idea what’s in it.

— Review of We the Elites: Why the US Constitution Serves the Few (Sept. 17 2022) by Robert Ovetz