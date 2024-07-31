Here’s What the Media Isn’t Telling You About the Venezuelan Election

“The media is lying to you about the Venezuelan election,” begins
BreakThrough News reporter about what is undeniably another US-sponsored coup to try and overthrow the Venezuelan people’s desire as expressed through an election.
Nuclear War: A Scenario Annie Jacobsen
Covering Ukraine: The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes Of Ania K Scott Ritter
NATO: What You Need To Know Medea Benjamin and David Swanson
Unbecoming American: A War Memoir T.P. Wilkinson
Visualizing Palestine: A Chronicle of Colonialism and the Struggle for Liberation Visualizing Palestine
The Ukraine War & the Eurasian World Order Glenn Diesen
Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance Daniel Kovalik
Solidarity Is the Political Version of Love: Lessons from Jewish Anti-Zionist Organizing Rebecca Vilkomerson and Alissa Wise
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad
by BreakThrough News / July 31st, 2024
“The media is lying to you about the Venezuelan election,” begins
BreakThrough News reporter about what is undeniably another US-sponsored coup to try and overthrow the Venezuelan people’s desire as expressed through an election.
This article was posted on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 at 6:28am and is filed under "Regime Change", Color Revolutions, Coup, Democracy, Elections, Juan Guaidó, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela, Video.
All content © 2007-2024 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top