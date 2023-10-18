The Massacre at a Hospital in Palestine 

by Mina Hamilton / October 18th, 2023

I want to know their names.  I want to know the names of every child, every woman, every man. I want to know exactly what they were doing the moment the bombs hit.

Was a nurse staunching a bloody wound?  Was a mother leaning over her daughter stroking her forehead? Was a doctor preparing a syringe?

I want to know the stories – the loves, the fears, the memories of each and every one who was struck down so bitterly, so casually, so easily.

Is the Israeli who pushed the button burning with regret? Will he have nightmares for the rest of his life? Will he fall into the darkness of alcohol and hopelessness? Or is he standing on a corner joking about his murderous act? I want to know.

I want to know who manufactured the bomb.  Is the nuclear physicist who sat at his desk parsing the complicated formulas that produced the bomb drinking coffee and playing with his dog? Or is he wracked by regret?

I want to know.  I want to know the names of each and every child buried under the rubble of Al Ahli Hospital.

Mina Hamilton served on the Board of Directors of Greenpeace, USA. She was a co-founder and co-director of the Sierra Club Radioactive Waste Campaign and President of the Delaware Valley Conservation Association. Her writing has appeared in Mother Jones magazine, the Progressive, the Nation and is a frequent contributor to dissidentvoice.org. She lives in Western Massachusetts. Read other articles by Mina.

This article was posted on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at 12:36pm and is filed under Gaza, Hamas, Israel, Israeli War Crimes, Palestine, Propaganda.