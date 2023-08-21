China Doubles Investment in R&D in 5 Years

News on China No. 160

by Dongsheng News / August 21st, 2023

This week’s News on China.

• Restrictions on US investment China’s tech sector
• Investment in R&D doubled in the last 5 years
• Anti-corruption campaign in healthcare
• Provincial renewable energy targets

