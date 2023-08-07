Iran Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

News on China No. 154

by Dongsheng News / July 8th, 2023

This week’s News on China.

• SCO’s 23rd Summit
• Measures to protect the chip industry
• Over-reliance on seed imports
• Fewer Chinese students in the US

