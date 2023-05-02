Haters of Truth
by Allen Forrest / May 2nd, 2023
You have to start with the truth. The truth is the only way that we can get anywhere. Because any decision-making that is based upon lies or ignorance can’t lead to a good conclusion.
— Julian Assange, quoted in “Julian Assange, monk of the online age who thrives on intellectual battle,” Guardian.
Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
This article was posted on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 8:38am and is filed under Cartoon, Humor.