A Little Sagacity



Open-minded skepticism is using one’s smarts. One keeps one’s mind open to possibilities, but remains skeptical until solid evidence is forthcoming. In the case of COVID-19, the authorities told people to follow the science. “Follow the science” was an oft heard refrain of Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, but when did he ever lay out the science for people? To tell people to follow the science and not back it up with the science is unscientific. This is faith. The question is whether people will put faith in a so-called leaders like Trudeau or continue to demand hard evidence.

Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen , or visit Allen's website